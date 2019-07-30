Boy, 12, dies in hospital after being rescued from River Tay

A 12-year-old boy who was rescued from the River Tay in Perthshire on Sunday has sadly died in hospital.

The child was injured after getting into difficulties while playing water sports on the dangerous stretch of river near Stanley at around 1.30pm and was airlifted to hospital.

The young boy from Glasgow sadly succumbed to his injuries in the early hours of this morning.

A Police Scotland spokesperson told The Courier: “Police Scotland can confirm that sadly the 12-year-old who got into difficulties in the River Tay near Stanley on Sunday has died in hospital in the early hours of this morning .

“Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this very tragic time.

“Inquiries into the incident are ongoing and a report will be submitted to Procurator Fiscal.”