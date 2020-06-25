Boy, 10, dies after getting into difficulties in loch

A 10-year-old boy has died after getting into difficulties at a Scottish loch.
Police were called to Loch Lubnaig, near Callander at around 5.35pm yesterday.
A spokeswoman for Police Scotland said: “A 10-year-old boy has died following an incident in Loch Lubnaig, near Callander, on Wednesday.
“Emergency services were called around 5.35pm to reports of a child experiencing difficulty in the water. Sadly, the boy died.
“There are no suspicious circumstances and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”
Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to the Evening Express
For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles.Subscribe