Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Show Links
News / Scotland

Boris Johnson’s national insurance rise branded a ‘poll tax’ for low income Scots families

By Andy Philip
06/09/2021, 12:57 pm
Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Chancellor Rishi Sunak are said to be considering a National Insurance rise.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Chancellor Rishi Sunak are said to be considering a National Insurance rise.

Boris Johnson’s proposal to raise national insurance to fund social care in England has been branded a “poll tax” on low-earning families in Scotland – and sparked a backlash among Conservatives.

The SNP’s Westminster leader, Ian Blackford, said the prime minister must go back to the drawing board.

It also caused unrest among Tory backbenchers and party veterans who fear a backlash from voters in former Labour-voting regions.

It’s not acceptable for Westminster to endlessly add to the growing burden that young people face.

MP Ian Blackford

What is Boris Johnson’s plan?

It emerged in recent days the prime minister is lining up an National Insurance increase to fund social care reforms south of the border.

The tax power is held by Westminster, meaning it would apply across the UK.

This triggers extra payments for devolved governments to make up for the additional cost, but it led to claims working families are being burdened while wealthier earners are not.

Ian Blackford wants a re-think

‘Not acceptable’

Mr Blackford, MP for Ross, Skye and Lochaber, said: “It’s not acceptable for Westminster to endlessly add to the growing burden that young people face, while stripping them of the benefits that previous generations enjoyed.

“Nor is it acceptable to effectively impose a new Tory poll tax on Scottish families – who would be forced to pay for a crisis in England caused by the failure of Westminster governments it didn’t vote for.

Boris Johnson must go back to the drawing board and think again.”

Conservatives are angry too.

A tax on jobs when you want to promote more and better paid employment is particularly stupid.

Sir John Redwood

Former chancellor Philip Hammond, now a lord, said: “Expanding the state further in order to protect private assets by asking poor people to subsidise rich people has got to be the wrong thing to do.”

Former prime minister Sir John Major said raising the levy would be regressive.

Sir John Major has criticised the proposal

Tory former cabinet minister Sir John Redwood warned against a “stupid” tax rise.

“A tax on jobs when you want to promote more and better paid employment is particularly stupid,” he said.

It also goes against Mr Johnson’s election manifesto not to raise income tax, VAT or National Insurance.

How does National Insurance work?

National Insurance contributions are based on weekly financial thresholds, with 0% due on the first £184 earned, 12% on sums between £184.01 and £967, and 2% on remaining earnings.

According to the Office for National Statistics, the average weekly wage in Great Britain is £576, with a weekly National Insurance contribution amounting to £47.04 (8.16%).

So anyone whose primary earnings are above the £967 2% threshold, or just over £50,000 a year, ultimately pays a proportionately lower rate than those who have the bulk of their earnings in the 12% threshold.

As such, much of the criticism of the plan revolves around the unfair impact a National Insurance hike would have on young and lower income workers.

What does the UK Government say?

Reports suggested that £5.5 billion more funding has been agreed for NHS shortfalls later this year, including to help clear the backlog caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

But Downing Street sources said details of the social care plans were still being worked out and that a day for the announcement was yet to be confirmed.