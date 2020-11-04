Body found on Wick street confirmed as missing Victoria Streight

The body of a woman found on a street in Wick has been formally identified as 31-year-old Victoria Streight.

Ms Streight was last seen leaving her house in the town at 7.30am on Saturday, and was reported missing later that morning.

The UK coastguard and RNLI were asked to help with the search later that day, and they patrolled the inner circle of the harbour before calling off the search in the evening due to atrocious weather conditions.

They resumed their search on Sunday morning, and her body was found in the Murchison Street area of the town shortly after 12pm.

Police say Ms Streight’s death is being treated as unexplained, but there are no suspicious circumstances and a report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.

Her next of kin have been informed, and said she would be missed before requesting that their privacy is respected.