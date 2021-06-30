Body found on Ben Nevis confirmed as 24-year-old woman Sarah Buick

A body found on Ben Nevis last week has been identified as 24-year-old Sarah Buick.

The body was found on Thursday June 24, and Sarah’s family were contacted at the time, however the identity was only formally confirmed on Wednesday.

The hillwalker was last seen at the top of Ben Nevis on June 22 where she took a selfie at about 5am.

Friends have paid tribute to the woman since her death and a fundraiser has been set up in her memory.