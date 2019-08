A body has been found during the search for a missing man.

Officers looking for German tourist Valerij Tomarenko on Arran made the discovery in the Goatfell area at around 11.30am yesterday.

Mr Tomarenko has been missing since August 15.

While formal identification has yet to be carried out, it is believed the body is that of the 58-year-old and his family have been informed.

A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.