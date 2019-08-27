Body found in search for missing woman Jacqueline Watson

The body of a missing Alloa woman has been found by police.

Jacqueline Watson, 52, was last seen in Alloa on Friday.

Officers carrying out searches in a wooded area, near Sauchie, made the discovery at around 11.20am this morning.

There are no suspicious circumstances and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

Sergeant Iain Duncan from Alloa Police Station said: “I want to take this opportunity to extend my deepest condolences to Jacqueline’s family at this time.

“We will continue to provide them with all the relevant support and assistance they may require.

“I’d also like to thank members of the public who assisted with our appeal or came forward with information, which we progressed as part of our inquiries.”