Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Show Links
News / Scotland

Binge-drinker jailed for horrifying hammer attack

By David Love
29/09/2021, 11:45 am
Cameron Ross was jailed at Inverness Sheriff Court

A binge-drinker has been jailed for 50 months after admitting two brutal attacks and a siege-type incident at his mother’s house.

Cameron Ross, 26, broke his pal’s jaw and eye socket with two punches after the pair got drunk on June 27 2020 and fell out in another friend’s home in Alness.

Inverness Sheriff Court heard that his victim has been left permanently scarred after a metal plate had to be inserted to fix his jaw.

Then a year later, on April 24, he and two other men went to a house in Woodlands Brae, Westhill, and Ross fractured a man’s skull with a hammer.

The second of the trio, 53-year-old Stephen Stewart of Bruce Gardens, Inverness, also admitted possessing a knife at the same incident at the same court on Tuesday and was jailed for 14 months, backdated to April 26.

The third man has yet to be dealt with.

‘He only wanted to hurt himself’

Just two days before the April 24 incident, defence solicitor Iain Houston told Sheriff Sara Matheson that Ross fell out with his older brother and went to the family home in Carnarc Crescent feeling depressed.

“He only wanted to hurt himself.” Mr Houston said.

Fiscal depute Robert Weir said Ross armed himself with two knives and threatened to stab any police officer who entered the property.

He then started stabbing himself on his left arm, causing superficial wounds.

Armed police and negotiators were called and Ross eventually gave himself.

But he reacted to police who arrested him, kicked one of them in the groin and shouted, swore and struggled with officers.

Ross admitted a series of charges covering all three incidents, including assaulting the hammer victim to the danger of his life, and punching his friend to his severe injury, permanent disfigurement and impairment.

‘He has a binge drinking problem’

He also pleaded guilty to threatening behaviour, resisting arrest, police assault and possessing a hammer.

Mr Houston told the court that Ross wanted everything to be dealt with and to go to jail.

“He has a binge drinking problem and he says it is a problem only he can tackle,” he said.

“He intends to seek help in the prison system to overcome this.”

Mr Houston explained that Ross, of Galloway Drive, Inverness, had an ongoing family feud with the hammer victim but can’t remember what caused it.

“There was no life-threatening injury … but what my client did was extremely dangerous.”

With regards to the attack on his friend, Mr Houston added: “It was a crazy situation where two good friends got hopelessly drunk and horseplay resulted in serious injury.

“They remain friends. But he knows he has to sort himself out or he will do something really serious resulting in a sentence of double figures.”