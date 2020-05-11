Bilfinger UK confirms more than 150 furloughed workers face redundancy

More than 150 workers at Bilfinger UK could face the axe as the company confirmed it has begun redundancy consultation for staff currently on the Covid-19 furlough scheme.

The decision by the energy services provider means around 170 workers are affected, mainly at the Ineos Forties Pipeline System (FPS) at Grangemouth and the Mossmorran chemical plant in Fife.

Staff received a letter from Bilfinger UK last week telling them their “position is potentially at risk of redundancy” due to the cancellation of work across the “vast majority” of its sites.