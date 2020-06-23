Biker taken to hospital after crash on A96

A motorcyclist has been taken to hospital after a crash on the A96.

The section of road, between Forres and Nairn, is partially blocked following the collision which happened at around 12.35pm.

The crash involved a BMW car and a Kawasaki motorbike, with the rider taken to hospital to be checked over.

His injuries are not thought to be serious, and the driver of the car was not injured.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “About 12.36pm today a two-vehicle road traffic crash happened on the A96 road between Nairn and Forres, near to Wester Hardmuir Farm.

“A BMW car and a Kawasaki motorcycle were in collision.

“The rider of the motorcycle was taken to hospital to be checked over although injuries not thought to be serious. The car driver was uninjured.

According to Traffic Scotland the road is partially blocked in both directions with heavy traffic in the area.