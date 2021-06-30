Show Links
Biker killed in serious crash on A82 near Loch Ness

By Lauren Robertson
30/06/2021, 8:53 am Updated: 30/06/2021, 8:54 am
A man has died following a serious road crash on the A82 between Inverness and Drumnadrochit.

The incident took place at around 7.45pm on Tuesday, June 30 at the junction to the Loch Ness Country House Hotel.

The man was on a black and red Honda CBR motorbike.

Police announced that the biker sustained serious injuries and died at the scene.

