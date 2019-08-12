Biffy Clyro announce ‘intimate’ Scottish gig

Biffy Clyro have announced an “intimate” gig for fans later this year.

The show, their only one in Scotland this year, will take place at Caird Hall in Dundee on October 14.

The band will perform tracks form their latest album, Balance, Not Symmetry.

Presale tickets will be available to TEAM BIFFY members on Wednesday, with general sale set for late this week.

In a statement on the band’s website, fans were warned only two tickets per person, per credit card will be available, with each e-ticket linked to the purchases Ticketmaster account