A huge Highland wind project has pushed the UK to the top of the European installed capacity league table.

The 84-turbine Beatrice Offshore Wind Farm, situated near a former oil field in the Moray Firth, was officially opened by developer SSE Renewables last month.

It is able to power up to 450,000 homes in the UK.

The 588 megawatt (MW) project, when combined with other installed wind farms in the first half of 2019, makes up the lionshare if the total UK capacity of 931 MW.