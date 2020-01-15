BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend set for Dundee return

Radio 1’s Big Weekend is on the verge of a triumphant return to Dundee in May.

Fourteen years after the festival last took place in the City of Discovery, The Courier has reported Camperdown Park has again been chosen as a venue for the three-day event.

Tens of thousands of music fans will be expected to descend on Dundee for the event.

Councillors on Dundee City Council’s Policy and Resources Committee held a meeting in private on Monday night, where they agreed to support the event, which will run on May 22, 23 and 24.

The BBC has refused to confirm the location but The Courier understands discussions about bringing for the festival back to Dundee are at an advanced stage.