Banff and Buchan MP David Duguid out of Boris Johnson’s government

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has ousted north-east MP David Duguid as he continues to reshuffle his government.

The MP for Banff and Buchan was previously a junior minister at the Scotland Office and an assistant Government whip but has now left the government.

Mr Johnson has already overhauled his Cabinet but on Friday continued to wield the axe with some lengthy frontbench careers ended.

His replacement is yet to be named at the Scotland Office and it is not yet known if Boris Johnson will pick another Scottish Tory.

Mr Duguid, who has been an MP since 2017, was branded “absurd” last month after claiming it was better to “sit with barrels of oil and leave them unused rather than import the energy source.

Scottish Secretary Alister Jack has kept his job in the reshuffle, which saw Dominic Raab demoted to Justice Secretary and Liz Truss installed as his replacement.

In the first meeting of the new Cabinet on Friday, the Prime Minister said it is time to “spit out the orange peel” and work together, having sacked three people who would otherwise have joined them around the table in Downing Street.

Former Education Secretary Gavin Williamson got the axe, along with Robert Jenrick and Robert Buckland, who were dispatched to the backbenches having served as Housing Secretary and Justice Secretary.