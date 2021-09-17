Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News / Scotland

Banff and Buchan MP David Duguid out of Boris Johnson’s government

By Adele Merson
17/09/2021, 3:59 pm Updated: 17/09/2021, 4:00 pm
Banff and Buchan MP David Duguid has gone from the Scotland Office.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has ousted north-east MP David Duguid as he continues to reshuffle his government.

The MP for Banff and Buchan was previously a junior minister at the Scotland Office and an assistant Government whip but has now left the government.

Mr Johnson has already overhauled his Cabinet but on Friday continued to wield the axe with some lengthy frontbench careers ended.

His replacement is yet to be named at the Scotland Office and it is not yet known if Boris Johnson will pick another Scottish Tory.

Mr Duguid, who has been an MP since 2017, was branded “absurd” last month after claiming it was better to “sit with barrels of oil and leave them unused rather than import the energy source.

Boris Johnson has given his overhauled Cabinet a “half-time pep talk”, urging them to unite to deliver for the nation.

Scottish Secretary Alister Jack has kept his job in the reshuffle, which saw Dominic Raab demoted to Justice Secretary and Liz Truss installed as his replacement.

In the first meeting of the new Cabinet on Friday, the Prime Minister said it is time to “spit out the orange peel” and work together, having sacked three people who would otherwise have joined them around the table in Downing Street.

Former Education Secretary Gavin Williamson got the axe, along with Robert Jenrick and Robert Buckland, who were dispatched to the backbenches having served as Housing Secretary and Justice Secretary.