Autumn Budget 2021: Rishi Sunak pledges £4.6billion for Scotland

The UK Chancellor is promising £4.6billion for Scotland in a Budget he says will provide the foundation for a “new age of optimism”.

Rishi Sunak said Holyrood would benefit from its largest block grant in the era of devolution, as a result of the spending plans he outlined on Wednesday.

Aberdeen, Inverness and Perth and Kinross were also named among the areas of the UK that will benefit from “levelling up” cash.

It is understood that £20million has been promised to Aberdeen to help pay for a new market development on Union Street.

Almost £20m will also go towards a redevelopment of Inverness Castle, as well as new event infrastructure at the Northern Meeting Park in the Highland capital, and a redevelopment of the Bught Park Stadium Complex.

And £250,000 will be awarded to the Rannoch Hub in Perth and Kinross, to help establish a pub and community centre in the Old School, as well as a community hub with a commercial café/bar, and free business and leisure facilities.

On the Knoydart Peninsula, The Old Forge will be renewed with the help of £219,000.

Cheaper flights

Scottish airports will also be among those which could take advantage of a 50% cut to air passenger duty – a move that has already been branded an “international embarrassment” on the eve of the COP26 global climate change summit in Glasgow.

Meanwhile, the Scotch whisky sector will be raising a glass to a decision to cancel a planned alcohol duty rise, at a cost of £3bn.

The chancellor also announced “draught relief” to help hard-pressed pubs, with duty on draught beer and cider to be cut by 5%.

However, the Budget was delivered amid a warning that inflation was at 3.1% and would rise further, as well as an admission that there was still much to do in the recovery from Covid.

Money for Holyrood

In the Commons, Mr Sunak also announced:

Holyrood will get £4.6billion in extra funding as a result of the Budget, according to the chancellor.

Aberdeen in line for millions of pounds of “levelling up” cash from Westminster.

Flights between UK airports to be subject to a new lower rate of Air Passenger Duty from April 2023.

Fuel duty frozen, alcohol duty rise scrapped and draught beer and cider duty cut.

An increase to the National Minimum Wage of £9.50 an hour.

Universal Credit taper rate will be cut by 8%, bringing it down from 63% to 55%.

Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) had revised up its growth forecasts, with GDP to expand by 6.5% this year, compared to 4% forecast in March.

OBR expects unemployment to peak at 5.2%. The chancellor said this was “over two million fewer people out of work than previously feared”.

Inflation has hit 3.1% and is expected to rise further.

Unveiling his plans in the Commons, Mr Sunak said: “Today’s Budget does not draw a line under Covid. We have challenging months ahead.”

He added: “But today’s Budget does begin the work of preparing for a new economy, post-Covid.

‘New economy’

“The prime minister’s economy of higher wages, higher skills and rising productivity, of strong public services, vibrant communities and safer streets.

“An economy fit for a new age of optimism, where the only limit to our potential is the effort we are prepared to put in, and the sacrifices we are prepared to make.

“That is the stronger economy of the future, and this Budget is the foundation.”

The Treasury said Scotland would receive an average of £41bn per year in Barnett-based funding, a 2.4% rise in the Scottish Government’s budget each year.

Ross Greer, Scottish Greens finance spokesman, said: “This is a Budget written for the Tories’ corporate donors, not for the millions of people across the UK who desperately need help after a decade of Westminster austerity and a disastrous Brexit process.

“It certainly wasn’t written with the planet’s future in mind either. To cut aviation taxes just days before hosting COP26 has confirmed the UK Government’s reputation as an international embarrassment.”

‘International embarrassment’

Rachel Reeves, Labour’s shadow Chancellor, said: “This Budget makes the Chancellor’s out-of-touch priorities clear.

“As he hits working people with the highest sustained tax burden in peacetime, he’s giving a tax cut to bankers who like to take short haul flights while sipping champagne.

“After taking £6 billion out of the pockets of some of the poorest people in this country, he is expecting them to cheer today at being given £2 billion to compensate.

“In the long story of this parliament, never has a Chancellor asked the British people to pay so much for so little, loading the burden on working people with tax rises and wasting billions of pounds of taxpayer money.”