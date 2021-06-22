Around 8,000 second Covid vaccines affected after being issued early

It is thought that thousands of people have received an appointment for their second Covid vaccine ahead of the eight week interval.

A temporary fault in the scheduling system has led to around 8,000 appointments being affected.

NHS Grampian tweeted that the fault has since been rectified and is under investigation.

Health secretary Humza Yousaf said: “We have been made aware of a system error which has led to a number of people being called forward for their second vaccination ahead of the eight week recommended interval.

“We apologise to those affected and NHS boards are in the process of making contact with them to offer them a new appointment time or the option of attending a drop-in clinic when their second dose is due.”

He has urged people not to attend an appointment if it is less that eight weeks after the first vaccination.

Appointments can be rearranged by calling 0800 030 8013 or visiting NHS Inform.

The health secretary added: “If you are immunosuppressed and have an earlier dose appointment scheduled for clinical reasons, please go along as planned. It’s important to stress that there is not clinical risk associated with receiving the vaccine earlier than eight weeks.”

