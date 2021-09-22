Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News / Scotland

Army ambulance drivers will operate from Inverness command centre

By Adele Merson
22/09/2021, 8:43 am Updated: 22/09/2021, 8:50 am
The army will drive ambulance vehicles but not "blue light emergency vehicles".
The military will drive ambulance vehicles from the Inverness command and control centre to tackle the mounting health crisis.

Hundreds of firefighters, military personnel and taxi drivers will be drafted in to help bail out Scotland’s crisis-hit ambulance service from this weekend.

Around 225 military staff will assist with driving ambulances and at mobile testing units for at least two months but this could be extended.

Brigadier Ben Wrench, operational commander of the 51st Infantry Brigade and Headquarters Scotland, told BBC’s Good Morning Scotland that the army will drive vehicles from three centres, including at Inverness.

Health Secretary Humza Yousaf.

However, the army has not so far received any requests in relation to setting up field hospitals, despite calls to urgently establish them to ease pressure on the NHS.

Health Secretary Humza Yousaf has dismissed calls to open field hospitals as there is not the workforce.

However, he told the BBC he “won’t rule it out entirely”.

The Ministry of Defence is already providing similar driver support in England and Wales and is supporting the NHS in Northern Ireland.

The first minister finally admitted on Tuesday that Scotland’s NHS is in “crisis” following the publication of the worst A&E statistics on record.

‘It will be kept under review’

Drivers will receive training from the Scottish Ambulance Service (SAS) before they get crewed up with ambulance technicians and paramedics.

They will drive “ambulance vehicles” but not “blue light emergency vehicles”, Brigadier Wrench confirmed.

He added: “The deployment would last for at least a couple of months.

“It will be kept under review. We will be looking at all the changing statistics and the case numbers and we’ll work alongside our colleagues to decide how long we need to continue, if we need to continue.”