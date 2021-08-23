Arbroath woman uses video to catch thug smashing bottles on dad’s grave after two years of ‘hell’

An Arbroath family have had to resort to using a recording device hidden in a cemetery to catch a yob vandalising a relative’s grave – after two years of “absolute hell”.
Stephanie Doyle says broken bottles and empty cans have regularly been left at her dad David’s headstone – and ornaments left smashed.
An investigation is under way at Angus Council amid claims the person responsible works for the local authority.
