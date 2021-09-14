‘Appalling’: Scotland records a further 722 drug deaths in first half of 2021

Scotland’s dedicated drug policy minister has described new figures showing a further 722 people died from suspected drug deaths during the first half of this year as “appalling”.

The country is already suffering from by far the highest drug death rate recorded by any country in Europe, with a record 1,300 people dying from misuse last year.

A publication of statistics on the number of suspected drug deaths from January to June this year shows a small decrease of around one percent on the same period last year but Angela Constance said the figure remains “unacceptably high”.

Greater Glasgow recorded 187 suspected drug deaths during the period, Lanarkshire had 67, and both Edinburgh and Tayside recorded 64 deaths.

The Scottish Government has committed to the publication of suspected drug death management information from Police Scotland – in addition to the annual National Statistics report from National Records Scotland – to provide more timely release of data on drug death trends.

It says the new quarterly release is designed to ensure everyone involved in the national mission to tackle drug deaths “is aware of the challenge ahead”.

The latest figures show that in the first six months of 2021:

There were nine fewer suspected drug deaths than the first six months of 2020.

Males accounted for 72% of the deaths, compared to 76% during the same period last year.

Just over two thirds – 69% – of suspected drug deaths were of people aged between 35 and 54.

There were 35 suspected drug deaths in the under-15 age group – 14 fewer than during the first six months of 2020.

A public health emergency

Drugs policy minister Angela Constance said: “Once again these figures are appalling. We are taking a vast range of actions to tackle this public health emergency, and we recognise the hard work and challenges ahead.

“More regular reporting of data on drug death trends in Scotland will ensure everyone involved in our national mission remains focussed on the work we must do to get more people into the treatment that is best suited for them as quickly as possible.

“We know that to do this we must create a more integrated, person-centred approach to treatment. We are therefore investing £2.3 million over the next three years in Health Improvement Scotland to ensure people are treated not only for their physical health addiction but their mental health too.

“We are also working to reduce stigma and increase awareness. The Naloxone Awareness Campaign we launched with the Scottish Drugs Forum on International Overdose Awareness Day has already attracted 2,848 visits to the StopTheDeaths website.

“The £250 million we are investing in tackling this public health emergency will make a difference. I am working to ensure it reaches front-line services as quickly as possible and that every single penny will count as we continue to prioritise our efforts to turn this crisis around.”

Out of touch

Nicola Sturgeon previously pledged to take a more direct role in handling the drug deaths crisis following an earlier publication of the harrowing figures.

The first minister admitted her government “took our eye off the ball” as Scotland racked up the worst drugs death rate in Europe under the SNP.

Scottish Conservative drug policy spokeswoman, Sue Webber, accused Ms Sturgeon of being “out of touch” with what’s happening in Scotland’s streets and prisons over the drug deaths crisis.

In an interview that aired on Monday night, the first minister admitted to having no knowledge that hundreds of taxpayer-funded phones given to prisoners were being used to deal drugs.

Humza Yousaf, then justice secretary, said the phones were secure and their use would be “practical and safe.”

The Scottish Conservatives have submitted an Urgent Question in the Scottish Parliament on reports that prisoners have hacked the supposedly “unhackable” phones, which are now being used to deal drugs.

Ms Webber said: “These new statistics are heartbreaking. If this appalling trend continues, drug deaths will increase again to another shameful record.

“Scotland’s drug deaths crisis keeps getting worse because Nicola Sturgeon is out of touch with what’s really happening on our streets and in prisons across the country.

“It’s shocking that the SNP Government appears to be clueless that hundreds of taxpayer-funded phones given to prisoners are being used by criminals to deal drugs. Nicola Sturgeon didn’t even know it was happening.

“The SNP’s supposedly ‘unhackable’ phones have played right into the hands of drug dealers and organised crime. Not only have these phones been a gift to drug dealers – but they cost the taxpayer an astronomical £2.7 million as well.

“We need an urgent explanation of how this shambles happened and the SNP must start to prevent drug use in prison by stopping the supply.

“Nicola Sturgeon has to start listening to frontline experts and tackle the wider drug death crisis by backing our Right to Recovery Bill, which would finally guarantee everyone who needs treatment can get it.

“It is on her watch that the drug death crisis has spiralled out of control. She took her eye off the ball and left vulnerable people with nowhere to turn to for help. These new figures show she’s still not focused on this crisis.”