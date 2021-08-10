Angus woman allowed a baby to have contact with notorious paedophile

An Angus woman who allowed a baby to have contact with a notorious paedophile has been placed under supervision.
Sharon Aiton allowed the child, who was in her care, to have contact with Steven Perrie on occasions in 2019 and 2020.
Perrie is on the Sex Offenders Register for life after three convictions for having child abuse material and breaching a strict court order by changing his identity.
