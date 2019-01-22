Tuesday, January 22nd 2019 Show Links
Andrew Fairlie dies after long battle with brain tumour

by Annette Cameron
22/01/2019, 9:48 am Updated: 22/01/2019, 10:19 am
Andrew Fairlie
Scots chef Andrew Fairlie has died after a long battle with a brain tumour, his family has announced.

His dad Jim Fairlie confirmed his death with “enormous sadness” this morning.

Andrew Fairlie stepped down from his two Michelin-starred restaurant at Gleneagles in November due to a terminal brain tumour.

He has been fighting the illness since 2005 with chemotherapy, radiotherapy and surgery but was told in June no further treatment was available.

