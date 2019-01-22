Andrew Fairlie dies after long battle with brain tumour

Scots chef Andrew Fairlie has died after a long battle with a brain tumour, his family has announced.

His dad Jim Fairlie confirmed his death with “enormous sadness” this morning.

It is with enormous sadness and grief that Kay and I announce the death of our beloved son Andrew. His wife Kate and his family have kept vigil with him for some weeks. He slipped away quietly this morning but his many achievements & memory will live on — JimFairlie (@JimFairlie) January 22, 2019

Andrew Fairlie stepped down from his two Michelin-starred restaurant at Gleneagles in November due to a terminal brain tumour.

He has been fighting the illness since 2005 with chemotherapy, radiotherapy and surgery but was told in June no further treatment was available.