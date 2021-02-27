Anas Sarwar named new leader of Scottish Labour Party

Anas Sarwar has been named leader of the Scottish Labour Party.

The Glasgow MSP beat Monica Lennon 57.6% to 42.4%.

Mr Sarwar takes over after the shock resignation of Richard Leonard in January and just ten weeks away from the Holyrood elections.

In a speech to members after the announcement, he thanked Ms Lennon for a campaign that “has shown the best of our party, not the worst of our politics”.

Speaking directly to voters, he added: “I know Labour has a lot of work to do to win back your trust, because if we’re brutally honest, you haven’t had the Scottish Labour Party you deserve.

“Rising injustice, inequality and division, I’m sorry we haven’t been good enough and I will work day and night to change that so we can build a country we all need.”

Mr Sarwar has been the deputy leader of the party before, and twice run to be the leader and says those campaigns.

Speaking ahead of the vote, Mr Sarwar said that if the party wants to win elections in Scotland it requires “an honesty about where we currently are” with a focus on the future of the country rather than the past.