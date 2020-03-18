All Scottish schools and nurseries expected to close on Friday, says Nicola Sturgeon

Schools and nurseries in Scotland are expected to close at the end of this week, Nicola Sturgeon said.

The first minister said schools have now lost too many staff to continue as normal and said she wanted to reassure teachers and school staff that the Government would work with them as they know what is best for children.

Nicola Sturgeon says she cannot promise that schools will re-open before the summer holidays. — Tom Peterkin (@TomPeterkin) March 18, 2020

She said the Scottish Government is still working out the finer detail of what this will all mean.

Nicola Sturgeon said: “My view is that it is inevitable we will close schools and nurseries.

“My planning is that schools will close at the end of this week and I wanted today to give parents notice of that news.

“There are two key drivers of that view. The first is the science.

“SAGE our expert scientific advisors are examining new advice literally as we speak.

“I expect that is likely to tell us to close schools.

“Secondly we have the reality on the ground.

“As people do the right thing to self isolate or isolate as a household more and more schools are approaching a point where they have lost to many staffs to continue as normal.

“We are working closely with school and tomorrow the deputy first minister will set out in a statement to parliament the arrangements we are putting in place.

“In particular he will address key questions that I know parents pupils and teachers will have including what this will mean for vulnerable pupils, those receiving free school meals, because we must not cut adrift vulnerable children.”