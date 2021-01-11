All over 80s in Scotland will be given Covid vaccine by end of this month, promises health secretary

All over 80s in Scotland will be given a Covid vaccine by the end of this month, Health Secretary Jeane Freeman has promised.

Speaking on Good Morning Scotland, Ms Freeman also said that everyone in the priority one and two groups will also be vaccinated by the end of January and start of February.

That means just under 560,000 people will receive their first vaccine dose.

The first two priority groups are residents in care homes and their carers, all those 80 and over, and frontline health and social care workers.

Ms Freeman said: “We are ready to vaccinate all these people when supplies arrive.

“What matters most to people listening is that if I’m over 80s or older, or if my mum, dad or auntie is over 80, will they get vaccinated in January, the answer to that is yes.

“And how would they know? Their GP practice will be in touch with them.

“We are publishing daily from today the numbers who have been vaccinated every day so people will be able to see the pace of the rollout.

“Every Wednesday we will publish the total number for the week, where we will also breaking that down into the different groups so they know what proportion is residents in care homes and over 80s.”

The Scottish Government is aiming to give everyone over 50 and those with underlying health conditions their first dose of the vaccine by early May.

GP surgeries across Scotland have received the Oxford AstraZeneca vaccine, with the mass rollout beginning today.

Ms Freeman added: “The commitment I’m giving you is that by the end of January, the beginning of February, we will have vaccinated those top two groups.

“Then we will move onto those who are 75 and over and down through those ages.

“We know we are ready, in that we have the sites, we have the vaccinators, we have the support staff, what we need to tie down for February and March is how the volume of the vaccines will come to us.”