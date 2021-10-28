All countries to be removed from Scotland’s travel red list

The final seven countries have been removed from the international travel red list, meaning travellers to Scotland will no longer have to quarantine.

Colombia, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Haiti, Panama, Peru and Venezuela are being taken off the list from 4am on Monday.

The decision was made on a four-nation basis, meaning international travellers to the UK will no longer be required to stay in hotel quarantine for 10 days on arrival.

In addition, vaccine certificates from a further 35 countries and territories will be recognised to allow quarantine-free travel to Scotland. This list will be reviewed on a regular basis.

Transport minister Graeme Dey said: “Today’s decision is a further sign of the success of the Scottish Government’s vaccination programme and will enable the travel and tourism sector to take another step back towards normal operations.

“However, the pandemic is not over. The situation will be closely monitored and regularly reviewed and if the situation demands it we will not hesitate to re-impose restrictions on international travel to safeguard the health of our citizens and protect Scotland’s recovery.”

However, the red list category and mandatory hotel quarantine periods are not being scrapped entirely – they will continue to operate as the UK’s first defence against incoming variants.

The red list will be reviewed every three weeks and restrictions will be imposed if necessary.

‘Another step in the right direction’

UK transport secretary Grant Shapps described the decision as “another step in the right direction” for international travel.

He said: “We’re continuing to make great progress as we recover from the pandemic and today is another example of how far we have come.

“Whether it’s reuniting family members or making it easier for businesses to trade, the success of the vaccine rollout both at home and abroad has allowed us to reach this milestone.

“However, we must not be complacent and remain ready to spring into action and defend our hard-won gains if needed.”

Julia Simpson, World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC) president and chief executive, explained this will provide a “much-needed boost” for the travel and tourism sector.

She said: “WTTC is pleased the government has finally listened to voices from across the travel and tourism sector by removing all countries from the discredited red list, allowing everyone fully-vaccinated to travel freely – and safely.

“While the red list is being kept in reserve, we hope the government won’t at any time re-introduce costly and unnecessary hotel quarantines and shift its risk assessment from entire countries to individuals.”