Alistair Wilson: Son makes plea to catch gunman who murdered Highland banker

The son of murdered Nairn banker Alistair Wilson has revealed the “only memory” he has of his father is the image of him lying on the family doorstep covered in blood after being gunned down.

Andrew Wilson, who was just four at the time of the shooting, has today spoken publicly for the first time since the tragedy.

Now aged 20, Andrew has appealed for help in catching his dad’s killer as the 16th anniversary of the murder approaches.

‘No family should suffer the way we have’

He said: “Someone came to our family home on a Sunday evening while my dad was reading my brother and me bedtime stories after our bath. The next thing I know I am looking at my dad lying in our doorway covered in blood.

“I was four-years-old when this happened and my dad was only 30.

“There would be no more bedtime stories, no more playing football or helping him in the garden.

“My dad and I missed out on so many things together, showing me how to tie a tie, driving lessons and taking me for my first pint.

“I am now a 20-year-old with little answers regarding my dad’s death. For the last 16 years I have been left wondering why I didn’t have a dad like all my friends.”

The murder has left Andrew and his brother Graham, aged two at the time, without a dad.

Andrew said: “I still cannot believe how someone could shoot my dad dead on our doorstep while my brother and I were upstairs.

“The only memory of my dad I’m left with is the image of him lying on the doorstep.

“Photographs are all I have and no family should suffer the way we have all these years.

“I am appealing on behalf of my family to anyone who may have any information, no matter how big or small to please come forward. Someone out there could have the missing piece of information.

“Nothing can bring my dad back but knowing who did this and why could give us the closure we need. Any information could be crucial to our case.”

Trying to find a motive

It was around 7pm on Sunday, November 28, 2004 when the Wilson family’s lives changed forever.

A man called at the family home on Crescent Road and spoke to Alistair’s wife Veronica, who answered the door, and had asked for Alistair Wilson by name.

Mr Wilson went downstairs to speak to the man and was handed a blue envelope with the word Paul on it. He went inside briefly and then returned to the door for a second time when he was fatally shot – with three rounds being fired.

Detectives have spent years trying to find a motive and catch the killer.

This is despite a description, finding the weapon in a nearby drain and a cigarette end with an unidentified sample of DNA on it. The envelope had no contents.

Police Scotland’s Major Investigation Team continues to review the case.

Around 3,000 statements have been taken from witnesses and more than 200 DNA samples collected.

At the height of the investigation, there were 63 police officers working on the case full-time.

Officers have carried out inquiries across Scotland, in several parts of England, Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland, the Channel Islands and mainland Europe.

‘Someone out there knows what happened to Alistair’

Mr Wilson’s family, along with detectives, are using the approaching anniversary to make a renewed appeal for information in the hope of finally bringing someone to justice.

Detective Inspector (DI) Gary Winter, of the Major Investigation Team, said: “Almost 16 years have passed since Alistair was murdered and the case continues to be reviewed and investigated by specialist officers.

“The murderer was described in 2004 as a man aged 30-40-years-old, stocky build and approximately 5ft4 to 5ft7 tall.

“Alistair’s killer would now be approaching his 50s or 60s and has enjoyed a life denied to his victim and his family.”

He made mention of “various aspects of the investigation” including the discovery of the murder weapon and the envelope.

“The blue envelope handed to Alistair by the killer had the name ‘Paul’ on it, which may or may not be relevant. Does this mean anything to you in the context of this investigation?” he added.

“Lastly, do you know any other person by the name ‘Alistair Wilson’ who may have been the intended target of violence or retribution to any extent?

“We remain committed to ensuring the person responsible for Alistair’s murder is brought to justice so that we can give his family the answers they deserve.

“Sixteen years is undeniably a long time. However, it is certainly no barrier to justice.

“Someone out there knows what happened to Alistair and I hope this appeal today serves as a vital reminder that it is never too late to come forward with information.”

Anyone who believes they can assist is asked to contact police on 101.