Alex Salmond wants independence negotiations in ‘week one’ of new parliament

Alex Salmond claimed a pro-independence Holyrood should start negotiating to quit the UK in the first week of the next Scottish parliamentary session.

The former First Minister’s tactic relies on what he loosely defines as a “super-majority” in the May 6 election.

The plan was condemned by opponents as “grotesque” while the country is still effectively in lockdown to beat a global health crisis.

Current SNP policy is to hold a referendum after the pandemic is over – with or without consent from the UK Government.

Mr Salmond hitched his campaign to the anniversary of the Declaration of Arbroath, the moment in 1320 when Scots nobles asserted Scotland’s independence.

Begin negotiations

He said: “On week one of the Scottish Parliament elected with an independence supermajority, the Scottish government should seek an instruction from the parliament to begin independence negotiations with the Westminster government.”

In an online speech, delivered from Ellon in Aberdeenshire, the former SNP leader said those negotiations would cover the formal “section 30” permission for a legally binding vote endorsed by the UK Government, like in 2014.

But he added: “You may also remember the section 30 order wasn’t the only thing that was being explored in 2012 and 2011 in the run up to that agreement. We were exploring a multi-option referendum, a plebiscite, we were exploring a whole range of things.”

I get messages from senior people in the SNP on a daily basis – often it’s asking for an application form for the Alba party. – Alex Salmond

Polls suggest the country as a whole is still split on the constitution and Prime Minister Boris Johnson has ruled out Westminster approval for a second referendum.

Mr Salmond, who is standing on the North East regional list for parliament, says he can work with First Minister Nicola Sturgeon is she’s re-elected to head an SNP government.

The personal friendship between veteran nationalists was destroyed during the probe into allegations of sexual harassment by Mr Salmond. He was cleared in court of criminal charges, and won a court battle against the Scottish Government over the way the administration handled complaints about him in office.

‘National interest’

The former Gordon MP said he hopes the pair can put the “national” interest ahead of personal differences. However, he also claimed Ms Sturgeon’s party colleagues are jumping ship.

“I get messages from senior people in the SNP on a daily basis – often it’s asking for an application form for the Alba party,” Mr Salmond said.

Pamela Nash, a former Labour MP who leads pro-UK group Scotland in Union, said: “It’s time for the SNP to rule out working with its discredited former leader and his new party which is set up to game our electoral system.

“It is important to remember that people vote in elections on a range of issues, and we know that independence is way down the list of people’s priorities.

“It would also be unacceptable to bypass democracy by trying to leave the UK by the back door without a referendum, while the idea of governments starting complex and protracted constitutional negotiations in the midst of an ongoing national emergency is grotesque.”

The SNP have been approached for comment.