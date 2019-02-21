Thursday, February 21st 2019 Show Links
Alesha MacPhail’s mum: ‘I am glad that the boy who did this has finally been brought to justice’

by Callum Main
21/02/2019, 3:43 pm
Alesha MacPhail
Alesha MacPhail
The family of Alesha MacPhail today said they hope the teenager found guilty of her murder is “jailed for a long time”.

A 16-year-old boy, who can’t be named for legal reasons, was found guilty of murdering the six-year-old on the Isle of Bute last year.

Alesha’s mum, Georgina Lochrane, said: “Words cannot express just how devastated I am to have lost my beautiful, happy, smiley wee girl.

“I am glad that the boy who did this has finally been brought to justice and that he will not be able to inflict the pain on another family that he has done to mine.

“Alesha, I love you so much, my wee pal. I will miss you forever.”

The MacPhail family said in a statement: “We can’t believe that we will never see our wee angel Alesha again. We miss her so much.

“We hope that the boy who took her from us is jailed for a long time because of what he has done to our family.

“Alesha may be gone from our lives but she will always be in our hearts.”

