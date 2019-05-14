Thursday, May 16th 2019 Show Links
Search Menu
News / Scotland

Aldi’s claim they reinvented breakfast with the ‘Sausedge’ causes fury among Scottish Twitter users

by Callum Main
14/05/2019, 3:53 pm Updated: 15/05/2019, 7:16 am
Post Thumbnail
Send us a story

Supermarket chain Aldi claims it has reinvented breakfast with their new Sausedge.

Of course though, no, they haven’t. As everyone in Aberdeen (and the rest of Scotland) will confirm. That’s a lorne (or square) sausage.

It claims, in a news article: “The patty-shaped pork has been designed to fit perfectly into sandwiches.

“This allows hungry customers to throw together a butty without spending ages cutting up bangers.”

As you’d expect, and is often the case when companies try to claim they’ve invented something that already exists, Twitter has erupted.

Twitter users have asked what Aldi will invite next, offering up a tattie scone and porridge as potential ‘new’ products.

Someone has even called for Nicola Sturgeon to step in.

Others have simply cancelled Aldi

 

 

Breaking