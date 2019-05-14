Aldi’s claim they reinvented breakfast with the ‘Sausedge’ causes fury among Scottish Twitter users

Supermarket chain Aldi claims it has reinvented breakfast with their new Sausedge.

Of course though, no, they haven’t. As everyone in Aberdeen (and the rest of Scotland) will confirm. That’s a lorne (or square) sausage.

It claims, in a news article: “The patty-shaped pork has been designed to fit perfectly into sandwiches.

“This allows hungry customers to throw together a butty without spending ages cutting up bangers.”

As you’d expect, and is often the case when companies try to claim they’ve invented something that already exists, Twitter has erupted.

Sorry, @AldiUK, but I'm American and even I know the Scots have been doing this for forever. — Lori the Great (@GenuineLori) May 14, 2019

Aye exactly Scotland 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 had these for years still do best sausage for a roll 😂 — Lesley Whyte (@lesleyt39) May 14, 2019

Er, c’mon you didn’t invent this. I think the Scots may have something to say about it. 🙄 https://t.co/YiSaENXEQG — Louise.W. (@Louwhap) May 14, 2019

I get afeeling before the day is out you're going to wish you had never thought of this never mind post it.#CulturalAppropriation — Ken Scott, Cybernat Sans Nuance (@Kenscott7) May 14, 2019

Youse have had a nightmare wae this lads! — Scottish Fulms📽🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@scottish_fulms) May 14, 2019

Is this some sort of joke? Or is this simply for English shoppers. — Jan Venegoor of Citylink (@GaelicRoadSign) May 14, 2019

@dailystaruk Where have you been 🤦‍♂️ square sausage has been around longer than me, it’s known as Lorne Sausage and its heritage is in Scotland 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿.@IcelandFoods have been selling square sausage for yonks. — Stephen Dalziel (@dalziel_stephen) May 14, 2019

Twitter users have asked what Aldi will invite next, offering up a tattie scone and porridge as potential ‘new’ products.

They've also announced plans to introduce a brand new 'Potato Pancake' product. pic.twitter.com/WuOIkP635B — Rev. ❄️Snowflake ❄️ (@stings2k19) May 14, 2019

I wonder what they'll invent next.. porridge? — The Anosmic Formerly Known as Pete (@FormerlyPete) May 14, 2019

Someone has even called for Nicola Sturgeon to step in.

Here @NicolaSturgeon get them sorted out. — Joe (@TheFalcon08) May 14, 2019

Others have simply cancelled Aldi