Air traffic control campaigners step up demands to save Highland and island jobs

Communities have joined forces with politicians and trade unions to demand the SNP Government listens to concerns about the future of airport jobs.

They sent a joint letter to Nicola Sturgeon’s administration after complaining they were not getting answers from the transport minister about proposals for air traffic control.

Politicians in Ms Sturgeon’s own party are among those raising concerns about government-owned Highlands and Islands Airport’s plans to centralise posts in Inverness.

The Prospect union estimated £1.5million in direct employment will be removed from local economies.

An impact assessment for HIAL earlier this year estimated the centralising plan would cut the equivalent of 48 full-time jobs in the rural airports.

It affects Sumburgh, Stornoway, Dundee and Kirkwall. Benbecula and Wick are also covered by proposed changes.

Plans ‘baffled’ local communities

Among the signatories to the letter are SNP MSPs Emma Roddick and Alasdair Allan, along with Western Isles MP Angus MacNeil.

Conservatives, Lib Dems and Labour members backed the call, joined by the leaders of Shetland, Orkney and Western Isles councils.

David Avery, Prospect negotiator, said: “The Scottish Government has a duty to listen to the communities affected by this change.

“Ministers must meet with us as soon as possible so that they we can get on with finding the best way to reform air traffic controls in the Highlands and Islands without causing economic damage.”

Responding to campaigners before the letter was sent, the Scottish Government said: “The decision to modernise air traffic control will ensure that air services can continue in the future.

“The option chosen by HIAL in 2018 will improve resilience, safety and reliability of services. It remains the case that no alternative has been proposed that addresses the issues that the ATMS programme aims to resolve.

“HIAL continues to engage with its staff, unions, airline customers and other interested parties as the programme is implemented.”