News / Scotland

Aggressive ankle-biters Lucky and Plucky tried to jump into baby’s pram

By David Love
22/10/2021, 11:45 am
The case against Catherine Joyce called at Inverness Sheriff Court

Two small dogs attacked three families after they were let loose in a Highland fishing village.

Jack Russells Lucky and Plucky bit ankles and targeted mums pushing prams in Kyle of Lochalsh on several occasions earlier this year.

The dog’s owner, Catherine Joyce, has now admitted three charges of failing to keep them under control.

Inverness Sheriff Court heard Lucky first jumped up on a woman as she pushed her baby in a pram along Station Road in Kyle of Lochalsh on January 22, 2021.

It bit the mother on the thigh and she required antibiotic treatment.

Then Lucky, this time joined by Plucky, became aggressive with another woman pushing a pram on Stony Road on March 2.

Fiscal depute Pauline Gair said the animals were biting at the woman’s ankles and she fended them off with her feet.

“The dogs also tried to get in the pram and she crossed the road to get away from them,” Mrs Gair added.

Five days later, on March 7, a couple in Railway Terrace pushing a buggy containing twins were the next target.

The woman was bitten on the ankle, causing a puncture wound and she was also scratched.

Joyce, 34, of Railway Terrace, Kyle, appeared before Sheriff David Sutherland.

Defence solicitor Roger Webb said: “Her life was running out of control at the time. She had a horrendous few months.

“Her mother, who owned the dogs, was terminally ill and moved in with my client.

“She has since died, as has my client’s father and brother.

“The dogs were surrendered to the local dog warden and were placed with Munlochy Animal Aid for re-homing.”

Sheriff Sutherland deferred sentence until November 17 for a background report.