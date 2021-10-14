Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News / Scotland

Aberdeenshire bar delivers ultimatum to thieves caught stealing life ring on CCTV

By Daniel Boal
14/10/2021, 5:47 pm Updated: 14/10/2021, 6:20 pm

The owners of an Aberdeenshire bar are giving thieves who stole an ornamented life preserver until Monday to return the ring before involving the police.

Allowing the thieves the chance to return the safety device, their seemingly drunken theft was captured by the Harbour Bar’s external CCTV cameras.

The bar resides in Gourdon and all life preservers in the area are invaluable.

This particular life preserver was acquired from an old safety vessel, the Ocean Swift, which operated out in the north sea for years and was crewed by one of the bar’s regular customers.

The team at the Harbour Bar had nailed down a number of decorative items outside the pub, however the life ring had been left untouched incase of an emergency.

“Petty” and “callous”

Johnny Gardner, owner of the Harbour Bar said: “I have been in the pub industry since 2003 and know people can have a bit too much to drink and wake up with items in their homes.

“People usually wake up a bit embarrassed, it is something about pubs that makes people think everything is fair game.

“We’re hoping that sober heads will prevail and the ring will be returned.

“The CCTV clearly shows a man holding a beer bottle in one hand before bending down and taking off with the ring in the other.”

“Hopefully it will be brought back and we won’t have to involve the police.”

The bar launched their campaign to see the ring returned on social media.

Mr Gardner added: “While the ring isn’t one of the official rings along the quayside, if needed it would still be there to help save a life.

“Taking it is callous and petty, it is always handy to have one around and we hope to see it returned.”