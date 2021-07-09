Aberdeen University Graduation: Highland graduate hopes to make a difference through the power of law

A “small town girl” who made a move to the big city to follow her dream of becoming a lawyer is celebrating her achievements.

Growing up in Thurso with an ambition to pursue a career in law, Meegan Anderson didn’t hesitate to embark on an “exciting, but challenging” journey as a law student 200 miles away from home.

After four years of long nights in the library, the 23-year-old has graduated from Aberdeen University with a diploma in professional legal practice, with distinction.

Although her student experience was “rocky” at times, Ms Anderson never doubted that a career in law was the “right choice” for her and was excited to get “stuck in” the sector.

Making a difference for each and every one

During her time at university, she took part in the Aberdeen Law Project, which is one of the largest of its kind in the UK and the first to be founded, led and operated by students.

She said this was an “incredible opportunity” to kick-start her career and apply her knowledge into helping people and “making a difference” for her clients.

She added: “Being a lawyer is probably one of the most rewarding jobs and it’s fantastic to know that you’ve helped your clients with what probably has been a huge problem for them and you’ve lifted the weight of their shoulders.

“It’s an amazing feeling to know that you’ve made the difference for them, but it can also be devastating if you don’t – unlike what most people think, lawyers sadly don’t always have all the answers.”

Heading home for traineeship

Miss Anderson has now decided to return in her hometown where she will begin a traineeship with local legal firm MacDonald Law after the summer.

And although she admitted that not being able to celebrate with her fellow graduates is “disappointing”, she is “over the moon” to be spending time with her family and friends, and her horse Mr T.

She added: “Clearly the pandemic has lasted a lot longer than everyone would have hoped, so it was disappointing to hear that instead of receiving two graduation celebrations, I would get none.

“But I look forward to seeing where my legal career will take me and I am extremely grateful for all the opportunities that I’ve been offered thus far.

“While I never thought I would make the return to my small hometown, I am grateful that I will have some familiar faces supporting me along the way and I have found the perfect fit for my traineeship, with a keen interest in criminal defense and family law.

“However, I still hope to make the most of my city breaks at the weekend so Aberdeen has definitely not seen the last of me.”