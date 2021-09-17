Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
A96 upgrade unlikely to go ahead in full, claims Green MSP

By Adele Merson
17/09/2021, 6:00 am
The A96 between Inverurie and Huntly.
The Greens’ north-east MSP has revealed she is confident it will “not be viable” to fully dual the A96 for environmental reasons.

Doubt has been cast on the long-term plan to fully dual the A96 between Aberdeen and Inverness, after the SNP and Greens announced their power-sharing deal last month.

Both parties agreed to “maintain distinct positions” on the dualling of the route but agreed a review be carried out to assess the climate change impact of the project.

Speaking on the The Stooshie – the politics podcast from DC Thomson – Green MSP Maggie Chapman revealed she is confident this assessment will find that it “actually isn’t viable to dual the whole way”.

New MSP Maggie Chapman
North-east MSP Maggie Chapman.

However, a Transport Scotland spokeswoman said the “current plan is to fully dual the A96 route between Inverness and Aberdeen” but acknowledged the review which will report by the end of next year.

Scottish Conservative shadow transport secretary Liam Kerr claimed the Greens “seem to be unpicking each and every one of the SNP’s manifesto commitments”.

Ms Chapman, who represents the north-east, said the government has to “look at all big infrastructure projects and consider very carefully what it is we’re trying to achieve with them”.

The A96 had been due a full upgrade.

In terms of the A96 project specifically, Ms Chapman said there are “clear areas where there does need to be some work done for safety purposes” but the government has to “take a step back and look at this in the whole”.

She added: “We made our position in our manifesto clear and given the commitments from the Scottish Government to undertake climate impact assessments on these kind of projects, I think it’s going to be very clear that it actually isn’t viable to dual the whole way.

“That doesn’t mean we can’t perhaps tackle specific issues of safety or of congestion but I think there are ways other than building roads everywhere that allow us to increase connectivity and increase viable public transport options.”

‘An unforgivable stain’

Scottish Conservative shadow transport secretary Liam Kerr said completing the A96 dualling was an election promise of the SNP in their most recent manifesto.

He added: “Covid was blamed for delays over the past year but the pledge was maintained.

“If that is amended in any way by politics – not by the consultation process – it will be an unforgivable stain on the SNP.

“Voters in the north east will be wondering what comes next out of the coalition of chaos.”

Liam Kerr MSP.

Campaign to dual road

The campaign to dual the road stretches back more than three decades, with figures once showing it was once dubbed Scotland’s “most dangerous road”.

In March 1989, the Press and Journal launched the ‘End the Carnage – Spend the Cash’ campaign, demanding major improvements to the trunk road.

The Press & Journal reporting on the campaign to dual the route on January 23, 1991.

More than 60,000 people signed the petition which called on the UK Government to “act swiftly” on the issue.

‘Committed to improving A96’

A Transport Scotland spokeswoman said: “The Scottish Government is committed to improving the A96 and will take forward a transport enhancements programme on the corridor that improves connectivity between surrounding towns, tackles congestion and addresses safety and environmental issues.

“The current plan is to fully dual the A96 route between Inverness and Aberdeen, however the Scottish Government has agreed to conduct a transparent, evidence-based review of the programme which will report by the end of 2022.  This is sensible good governance for major investment of this kind.

“Work on other trunk roads projects and programmes under construction, design, development or procurement will continue and be subject to the normal statutory assessment and business case processes.”