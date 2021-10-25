Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News / Scotland

A96 dualling: UK minister suggests Government could step in

By Andy Philip
25/10/2021, 6:00 am
The A96 had been due a full upgrade

A senior Tory said Scots just want “good roads” in the latest sign of tension between Westminster and Holyrood over funding major transport projects.

It follows concerns the UK government are undermining devolution by suggesting they’ll overrule Holyrood and invest directly in routes such as the A96.

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace, a former North East region MSP, said these clashes were never an issue when devolution started under Labour.

“It’s only since the SNP started to run Holyrood they would take that view,” he told journalists at a briefing in London.

What is delaying the A96 plan?

People have been told for years that the road between Aberdeen and Inverness will be fully dualled.

But the new SNP-Green agreement in the Scottish Government has put the scheme in doubt.

Greens secured an environment review of the plan. They are still committed to safety improvements but some MSPs, including Maggie Chapman from the Green party, have claimed it means the route might not be fully dualled.

People in Scotland care about having good roads. They don’t care who funded it.

– Ben Wallace MP

Mr Wallace said administrations have common interest in connections.

“Some major infrastructure programmes, like railway lines, that are about connecting the United Kingdom, inevitably mean the governments have to discuss things or things stop at borders and we don’t want that,” he said.

Asked about major road spending, he said: “When the Scottish Parliament used to take money from the European Union they didn’t think that was undermining devolution.

“It’s a bogus argument to say it’s undermining devolution.

“People in Scotland care about having good roads.

“They don’t care who funded it. They didn’t care when the European Union funded it, certainly in the Highlands, no one came to me and complained.”

Transport Scotland have said they are “committed to improving” the A96 and will hold a “transparent evidence-based review” which reports back in a year.