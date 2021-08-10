A90 southbound near Forfar closed after crash between two lorries

A lorry’s load has spilled on to the A90 near Forfar after a crash with another heavy goods vehicle.

A stretch of the dual carriageway, which is the main route from Aberdeen, has been closed southbound after the incident.

The crash took place just before the A94 as police were called to the incident at around 5.20pm.

It is understood there are no injuries.

Police say the road southbound may be closed for some time to allow the lorry’s load to be removed.

Road users are being asked to avoid the area.

Road Closed – Crash on the A90, Forfar The A90 is closed southbound just before the A94 due to a crash involving two HGVs, one of which has shed its load. It is likely to be closed for some time so please avoid the area and thank you for your patience. pic.twitter.com/DRob7hxoHc — Angus Police (@AngusPolice) August 10, 2021

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were called around 5.20pm on Tuesday, August 10, to a report of a crash on the A90 southbound just before the A94, Forfar, involving two HGVs [heavy goods vehicle].

“One had shed its load and the road is currently closed and is likely to remain so for some time. Please avoid the area if possible.”