A9 closed as emergency crews race to multiple road crashes By Alasdair Clark 29/10/2021, 11:59 am Updated: 29/10/2021, 1:58 pm There was an accident on the southbound carriage at Bankfoot The A9 has been closed near Dalnaspidal after emergency services were called to several crashes on the road in Perthshire on Friday. There have been long queues in both directions near Dalnaspidal following the collision there, with emergency crews on scene and the road closed. A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Police were called to a road traffic collision involving two vehicles on the A9 shortly after 11am.