A82 closed in both directions due to a fallen tree

A section of the A82 is closed to motorists due to a fallen tree.

The Inverness to Fort William trunk road remains blocked in both directions after a tree fell down onto the carriageway at Letterfinlay.

NEW ❗ ⌚ 12:50#A82 CLOSED Both directions closed at Letterfinlay due to a tree on the road. Police are en route Please #UseAltRoute for now#DriveSafe @NWTrunkRoads pic.twitter.com/OGmDbtaCiz — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) October 19, 2021

Police are currently making their way to the scene, eight miles north of Spean Bridge, to help divert traffic from the area.

Motorists are being advised to find an alternative route as officials work to clear the debris.