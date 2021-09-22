‘A true adventurer’: Family’s tribute to pilot who died in Highland paramotor crash

The family of a “true adventurer” cameraman who died in the Highlands on a round-Britain climate change mission say they will continue the fight to protect the planet in his name.

Dan Burton was killed in a paramotor crash in Sutherland on Saturday.

The 54-year-old was on a trip across mainland Britain with biologist and campaigner Sacha Dench, who is better known as the Human Swan, at the time.

The duo were on a 3,000-mile expedition in paramotors, which are a form of powered paragliding, that were supplied by renewable energy.

However, the trip ended in tragedy following a collision near Loch Na Gainmhich, south of Unapool.

A life dedicated to exploration

Dan Burton was cameraman and support staff on the flight across mainland Britain.

The experienced pilot and Ms Dench, who took up the climate change cause after her home was destroyed by wildfires, had been in the north-east in the days before the tragedy and were travelling south towards Glasgow after visiting Orkney.

A statement from his family released by charity Conservation Without Borders said Mr Burton’s motto was “One life, live it.”

We were extremely sad today to hear about the incident involving Sacha Dench and Dan Burton during the Round Britain… Posted by WWT on Monday, 20 September 2021

It added: “Dan was a very experienced pilot, a pioneer in technical diving and paramotoring and a true adventurer.

“He was proud to support Sacha on her journey around the UK in an electric paramotor, to raise awareness about the inspiring action people are taking to tackle climate change.

“We want to thank all the emergency services, the police and the Conservation Without Borders ground crew, who did all they could to help respond to the accident.

“We also want to thank all those who have reached out to us in love and support. We will draw on that love as we cope with his loss.

“We have Sacha and her family in our thoughts and we wish her a speedy recovery.

“Dan’s life was dedicated to exploration and he believed there was no challenge that could not be overcome. He would want us all to continue the fight to protect our precious planet.”

‘You lived life to the fullest’

An investigation has been launched to examine the cause of the accident involving the two paramotors.

Ms Dench was taken to hospital with “serious injuries” following the incident – but her condition is not life-threatening.

A statement released from her family praised the spirit of Mr Burton.

It read: “Dan, we have taken great comfort in knowing that Sacha had your strength and support. You have become a part of our family and we will miss you. You lived life to the fullest.

“We also extend our thanks to all members of the Conservation Without Borders and Flight of the Swans teams who have shared the journey with Sacha and Dan, the good times, and the bad times.

“To the emergency services, we thank you. To our Sacha, we love you dearly, you are a fighter, you are strong, you are brave get well soon.”