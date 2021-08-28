‘A smile can be everything’ – Scots charity working with government to prepare for Afghanistan refugee arrivals

A Scottish charity run by Afghans is working with the government and local authorities to prepare for an influx of refugees, after the Taliban swept to power in Kabul, triggering a mass evacuation effort.

Abdul Bostani knows all too well the uncertainty of being a refugee.

He came to Scotland as a teenager more than 20 years ago, fleeing from the Taliban’s first bloody, oppressive regime in his homeland.

The community activist has been following events closely as the crisis unfolded over recent months and weeks: culminating in the Taliban seizing power from President Ashraf Ghani; US and NATO forces pulling out; a desperate scramble of people trying to get onto planes, and deadly terror attacks at the airport.

And he doesn’t mince his words.

“Afghanistan is going to be a safe have for terrorism. The international community has given Afghanistan as a gift to the terrorists, and in the future Afghanistan will be a threat to world security just like it was in 2001” he says, pessimistically.

Originally from the north of the country, Abdul does however see a spark of hope for resistance in the Panjshir Valley where the son of a legendary rebel leader who took on the Soviets, is holding out against Taliban rule.

“Yes it’s true the Taliban have secured or controlled a vast majority of Afghanistan, but they will never rule in the hearts and minds of our people.”

Preparing for the arrival of refugees

In the aftermath of the Taliban takeover thousands of Afghans have already left the country, many of them on crowded military flights.

The scenes of chaos, violence and desperation at the airport have hit home to Scotland’s Afghan community who are now helping prepare for the arrival of thousands of refugees.

“We are absolutely prepared, and we know more people will come here” says Abdul Bostani, who heads up the charity Glasgow Afghan United.

“Currently families in Scotland are more worried about their loved ones in Afghanistan and we are providing assistance in any way we can. But we are expecting more to arrive not just in Glasgow but all over Scotland.”

Bostani, who stood unsuccessfully as an SNP candidate in May’s Holyrood elections, will meet with cabinet secretaries Angus Robertson and Shona Robison on Tuesday, along with the local authorities organisation COSLA, and the Scottish Refugee Council.

The goal, he says, is to get broad agreement to implement a ‘Syrian-style’ model for dealing with the influx of new arrivals.

That means a coordinated approach from all of Scotland’s local authorities with regards to housing and funding, making services available to help with language and cultural issues, and offering volunteering and employment options.

“A few local authorities have expressed their support already, they are happy to support, and I am getting calls every day asking how can we support this resettlement” says Bostani.

“It is very encouraging, we are happy to see it happening and that’s why the Syrian model is the successful one.”

Offering help on arrival

According to Abdul Bostani there are certain basic needs that Afghan refugees will have on arrival in Scotland including clothing, toiletries, a place to stay and financial assistance.

“They also need some mental health support which we can provide. But people need safety and given reassurance they are in a safe place now.”

“I remember when I first came here I had no idea about Scotland, or even that such a country like Scotland exists! But one advantage these people have is our organisation, we can give them all the information about Scotland” he explains.

Mr Bostani recognises there will be many challenges facing the Afghan refugees, not least of which is a language barrier as they try to integrate into their new lives.

“The people of Scotland know all about the terrifying situation in Afghanstan and what is happening there. But open your arms, show a smile and welcome the refugees here.”

“You don’t have to give people lots of things to support them, a smile can be everything.”