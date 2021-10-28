New £10million care facility to be built in Tongue as Highland Council agrees new plans

Highland Council has agreed on plans for a new care facility for the north coast to be built in Tongue.

The £10.4 million building will become a health and care hub consisting of a new care facility and a new GP surgery.

The project is being delivered by Wildland Limited, in partnership with the council and NHS Highland.

NHS Highland will be the occupier, operator and responsible party for the management and delivery of all services provided from the new centre.

Council members considered detailed proposals for the new facility that will replace the existing Melvich and Caladh Sona care homes.

‘Hub will provide much needed focus for community’

Linda Munro, chairwoman of Highland Council’s health, social care and wellbeing committee, said: “I’m delighted we’ve reached this significant milestone and can now move forward to get this much needed new facility started.

“This new health and social care hub will provide a much needed focus for the community, offering new, modern and environmentally friendly health and social care facilities, the opportunity to best meet the needs of our community, be a more attractive facility for our staff to work in and attract new staff too, and finally provide a much needed economic boost to the area.”

The facility will make it easier for residents and the local community to access health care in the remote town on Tongue on the north coast of Scotland.

Tim Kirkwood, chief executive of Wildland Limited, said: “We are pleased to have been able to help Highland Council in its intent to progress the delivery of a new North Coast Care Hub through a partnership with NHS Highland.”

“We wholly embrace the common aim for these vital services to be provided by NHS Highland in a transformed setting that everyone can enjoy and be proud of.”