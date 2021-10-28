Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
New £10million care facility to be built in Tongue as Highland Council agrees new plans

By Ross Hempseed
28/10/2021, 8:12 pm Updated: 28/10/2021, 8:29 pm

Highland Council has agreed on plans for a new care facility for the north coast to be built in Tongue.

The £10.4 million building will become a health and care hub consisting of a new care facility and a new GP surgery.

The project is being delivered by Wildland Limited, in partnership with the council and NHS Highland.

NHS Highland will be the occupier, operator and responsible party for the management and delivery of all services provided from the new centre.

Council members considered detailed proposals for the new facility that will replace the existing Melvich and Caladh Sona care homes.

‘Hub will provide much needed focus for community’

Linda Munro, chairwoman of Highland Council’s health, social care and wellbeing committee, said:  “I’m delighted we’ve reached this significant milestone and can now move forward to get this much needed new facility started.

“This new health and social care hub will provide a much needed focus for the community, offering new, modern and environmentally friendly health and social care facilities, the opportunity to best meet the needs of our community, be a more attractive facility for our staff to work in and attract new staff too, and finally provide a much needed economic boost to the area.”

The facility will make it easier for residents and the local community to access health care in the remote town on Tongue on the north coast of Scotland.

Tim Kirkwood, chief executive of Wildland Limited, said: “We are pleased to have been able to help Highland Council in its intent to progress the delivery of a new North Coast Care Hub through a partnership with NHS Highland.”

“We wholly embrace the common aim for these vital services to be provided by NHS Highland in a transformed setting that everyone can enjoy and be proud of.”