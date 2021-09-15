Body found near Oban in search of missing teen

A body has been found near Oban following a multi-agency search operation to trace a missing teen.

While formal identification is yet to be carried out, police have confirmed that the family of missing teen Alexander Fox has been informed of the find.

Mr Fox, known as Sasha, was last seen at 8.15am on Tuesday September 14 by his family at his home address in Benderloch.

Police launched an appeal for information to trace the 19-year-old after he was reported missing as he was not seen or heard of since the morning his parents left for work.

At the time, it was thought Mr Fox may have travelled to Inverness or Edinburgh as he has friends in those areas.

The disappearance of the teen sparked a multi-agency search with land, sea and air searches carried out for several hours before teams were stood down in the early hours of this morning.

Members of Oban and Appin coastguard rescue teams turned out to assist police in searching the local area as the coastguard helicopter from Stornoway combed the village from above.

Personnel from Oban lifeboat were also called to assist, searching the nearby coastline.

Officers confirmed that there are no suspicious circumstances surrounding the death and a report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.