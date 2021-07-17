Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Show Links
News / Scotland

A man has been fined after being in charge of a car while more than four times the limit.

By Kathryn Wylie
17/07/2021, 6:00 am
Alexander Morrison appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court.
Alexander Morrison appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court.

A man has been fined after being in charge of a car while more than four times the limit.

Inverness Sheriff Court was told yesterday that police had been called to a one vehicle collision on the A82 Inverness  to Drumnadrochit road last July.

They found 29-year-old Alexander Morrison, who had been at a party, behind the wheel.

‘Road was strewn with debris’

Fiscal depute Sharon Ralph said the car had collided with a wall and the road was strewn with debris.

His reading was 100mcgs of alcohol when the limit is 22mcgs.

Morrison, of Brae Terrace, Munlochy admitted being drunk in charge of the vehicle on July 20, 2020.

He was fined £320 and had his licence endorsed with 10 penalty points.

 