A man has been fined after being in charge of a car while more than four times the limit.

Inverness Sheriff Court was told yesterday that police had been called to a one vehicle collision on the A82 Inverness to Drumnadrochit road last July.

They found 29-year-old Alexander Morrison, who had been at a party, behind the wheel.

‘Road was strewn with debris’

Fiscal depute Sharon Ralph said the car had collided with a wall and the road was strewn with debris.

His reading was 100mcgs of alcohol when the limit is 22mcgs.

Morrison, of Brae Terrace, Munlochy admitted being drunk in charge of the vehicle on July 20, 2020.

He was fined £320 and had his licence endorsed with 10 penalty points.