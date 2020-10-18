A League Of Their Own stars Jack Whitehall, Romesh Ranganathan, Jamie Redknapp and Freddie Flintoff spotted on Scottish road trip

Staff at an Inverness city centre pub were given a shock after four celebrities popped into their beer garden.

Jack Whitehall, Freddie Flintoff, Jamie Redknapp and Romesh Ranganathan made an unexpected visit to the Caledonian in the city’s High Street last night.

Our beer garden had some guests last night who are in a league of their own Posted by The Caledonian Inverness on Sunday, 18 October 2020

Staff member George McFarlane posted on Twitter that he had seen Whitehall and Ranganathan at work.

He added: “I’m too socially anxious to bother them but I’ll say it now, I love both of your guys [sic] work.”

They popped into the venue to take in some of Man City’s 1-0 win over Arsenal.

The hospitality trade has been hit hard by ongoing coronavirus restrictions that mean they are unable to serve alcohol indoors.

They are still allowed to serve outdoors until 10pm but the restrictions have drastically reduced footfall in city centres.

Road trip spin-off

Whitehall, Flintoff, Ranganathan and Redknapp previously worked together on Sky One’s A League Of Their Own, a part-sport part-comedy panel show which has been running since 2010.

Comedian Whitehall left the programme in 2018 but posted a picture on Instagram yesterday suggesting that they working together on a new project.

He wrote: “The old team back together for one last job #aleagueoftheirownroadtrip.”

The group were pictured at the Ardverikie estate in the south Highlands, close to Loch Laggan.

There have been three previous road trip spin-off specials of A League Of Their Own, two in the United States and one in continental Europe.

With the pandemic making travel difficult at the moment, it appears that their new special is being filmed a little closer to home.