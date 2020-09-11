77-year-old man accused of murdering Scots mum Renee Macrae more than 40 years ago to appear in court

A pensioner accused of murdering Renee Macrae and her son will appear in court next month.

William MacDowell is accused of killing the 36-year-old and her three-year-old son Andrew more than 40 years ago.

The pair were last seen driving out of Inverness on November 12, 1976 and Ms MacRae’s BMW was later found burned out in a lay-by on the A9 near Dalmagarry.

Last year, police began a detailed forensic search of Leanach Quarry, near Inverness.

No trace of Ms MacRae or Andrew has been found.

But in September last year, officers arrested MacDowell at his home in the north of England.

The 77-year-old, of Penrith, faces two charges of murder and two of perverting the course of justice.

A preliminary hearing will be held at the High Court in Glasgow on October 12.