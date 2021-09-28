Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Show Links
News / Scotland

£600,000 worth of road improvements underway on A85 between Oban and Tyndrum

By Lauren Taylor
28/09/2021, 7:35 pm
A road marking improvement scheme is now underway on the A85 between Tyndrum and Oban

Work has started on £600,000 worth of improvements on the A85 Oban road.

The road-marking improvement project started on Monday, September 27 between Tyndrum and the Dunollie roundabout in Oban.

Subject to weather conditions, work is expected to take approximately six weeks, with no works planned to take place over the weekend.

To minimise disruption to motorists the works are planned to take place in phases.

The first phase will focus on Tyndrum to Connel Bridge junction and is expected to last five weeks.

Later, work will be carried out between the Connel Bridge junction and the Dunollie roundabout in Oban for a week.

Temporary lane closures and a stop-and-go traffic system will be in place throughout both phases.

Traffic management will be in place between 7am and 7pm during the first phase of works. The second phase of works will take place between 9.30am and 7pm.

Eddie Ross, Bear Scotland’s north-west representative, said: “These essential road marking improvement works will allow us to improve the delineation of the carriageway on this section of the A85.

“The traffic management proposed is essential to ensure the safety of our teams and road users alike, however we’ve avoided working at the weekend to help minimise disruption as much as possible.

“We thank motorists for their patience in advance and would also encourage them to plan ahead before setting out by checking the Traffic Scotland website for up to date travel information.”

Real-time journey planning can be found on the Traffic Scotland website.