£60,000 active travel project alongside Loch Ness to commence next week

A major road on the banks of Loch Ness is to be upgraded to improve pedestrian access and safety.

The project, due to get under way on October 4, will create around 262ft of new footpath alongside the A82 Inverness to Fort William road, near Alltsigh.

The £60,000 works will be carried out over six weeks adjacent to the northbound carriageway between the forest access to the Great Glen Way to a point opposite the Lochside Hotel.

The footpath will also connect existing bus stops along the road, providing better access to public transport.

In addition to the installation of a new footpath, there will be upgrades to the drainage system and improvements to signage and road barriers in the area.

A new road safety and active travel project on the #A82 at Alltsigh near #LochNess is set to get underway next week. The project will involve teams installing 80 metres of new footway adjacent to the northbound carriageway. Read more here: https://t.co/51T4ZLuOwj pic.twitter.com/4TTp2cSr2W — BEAR NW Trunk Roads (@NWTrunkRoads) September 27, 2021

To ensure the safety of roadworkers and road users, temporary traffic lights and a 30mph speed limit will be in place for the duration of the project.

Eddie Ross, Bear Scotland’s north-west representative, said: “The traffic management required to undertake these works is essential to keep everyone safe, so we encourage all road users to follow any signs or temporary arrangements that are put in place.”