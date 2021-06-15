55-year-old motorcyclist suffers serious injuries in crash on A82

A 55-year-old man was taken to hospital following a crash on the A82 between Glasgow and Inverness north of Kingshouse in Glencoe.
He was driving a BMW motorcycle which was involved in a crash with a VW Golf car.
The man was taken to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness with serious injuries.
The crash happened around 1:30pm on Monday, June 14.
Police are appealing for information following the incident.
Police Constable Mary Boyd from the Fort William Road Policing Unit said: “We are keen to speak to anyone who may have been around at the time of this crash, particularly anyone with dash-cam footage that could help with our collision investigation.
“If you can help please call us on 101, quoting incident number 1805 of Monday, 14 June, 2021.”
