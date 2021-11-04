£5,000 funding awarded to incorporate Gaelic into Inverness Castle project

With the historic Inverness Castle undergoing a transformation the Bòrd na Gàidhlig has awarded £5,000 to incorporate the Gaelic language into the project.

High Life Highland confirmed that the funding will be used to support the appointment of Gaelic cultural advisors who will help incorporate the language into the Inverness Castle – Spirit of the Highlands project.

In 2020 the Inverness Sheriff Court was moved from the castle to its new home at the Inverness Justice Centre thereby allowing the castle to undergo a refurbishment.

Work is currently ongoing to transform the castle into a premier visitor attraction within the heart of Inverness which will create a gateway for tourism in the Highlands.

The Gaelic cultural advisors will provide advice on how to intergrate the Gaelic language and culture into the design of the visitor experience.

Any proposals will fall in line with the Highland Council’s Gaelic Language Plan which sets out to help promote Gaelic and provide Gaelic-speakers with more opportunities.

‘We aim to enhance the profile of Gaelic for many years to come.’

In September 2021, it was announced that the gardens in the ground of Inverness Castle will contain plants relative to Gaelic traditions and their ancient medicinal remedies.

The Inverness Castle project is supported by £15 million from the Scottish Government and £3 million from Westminister through the Inverness and Highland City Region Deal.

The hope is that the new Inverness Castle will help regenerate the tourism industry in Inverness that has been badly impacted by the pandemic.

Fergus Ewing MSP, co-chairman of the Inverness Castle – Spirit of the Highlands Delivery Group said: “Through this grant we will be well-placed to showcase how Gaelic language and culture plays an important and key role in shaping the spirit of the Highlands, past, present and future.”

Helen Carmichael, Provost of Inverness and Area, added: “I’m pleased that Bòrd na Gàidhlig’s contribution will ensure the Inverness Castle – Spirit of the Highlands project helps to contribute to the Highland Council’s focus on promoting Gaelic in our area.

“As a key project that will create a tourism gateway for the Highlands, and one of the Inverness and Highland City Region Deal projects, we aim to enhance the profile of Gaelic for many years to come.”